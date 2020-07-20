A 20-YEAR-OLD man from Caerphilly has avoided a prison sentence after admitting drugs charges and a weapons offence.
Police found James Williams, of Gelligaer Road, with a small bag of cocaine and a knuckle duster in the early hours of June 19 last year.
Later that day, officers searched his home, finding cannabis and drug paraphernalia.
On his phone, police found messages "indicating drug supply", the hearing at Cardiff Crown Court heard on Friday.
Williams told officers in a statement that he had not planned to use the knuckle duster to hurt anyone, and that the cocaine had been for personal use, the court heard.
Williams was convicted of possession with intent to supply cannabis, a class-B drug; possession of cocaine, a Class-A drug; and possession of an offensive weapon at Gwent Magistrates' Court earlier this month.
At Cardiff Crown Court, Judge Richard Williams said the offending was "clearly serious enough for a community order" and imposed such an order for 18 months.
The defendant must also pay a £100 fine and £250 costs. The judge ordered the destruction of the cannabis and paraphernalia, and the seizure of the knuckle duster.