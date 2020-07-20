UPDATED: 10am - A spokesperson for British Transport Police said: "Officers were called to Cwmbran station at 4.47pm on July 18 following reports of a fight.
"Six young men, all aged 17 and 18, were arrested on suspicion of affray. They have been released under investigation while enquiries continue."
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
BRITISH Transport Police are investigating after an incident outside Cwmbran Station on Saturday evening.
Police were called to the station at around 5pm on July 18.
Pictures of the incident showed a large police presence at the station.
READ MORE:
- Newport foodbank 'overwhelmed' with support after it was targeted by vandals.
- Hydrogen-powered ferries travelling from Newport to be trialled.
- Inside the picturesque ruin of this once great country house.
“We had a call at about 5pm on Saturday reporting an incident of disorder at Cwmbran Train Station," said a Gwent Police spokeswoman. "British Transport Police are investigating.”
British Transport Police have been contacted for more information.