SINCE Chancellor Rishi Sunak announced in his summer budget this month that Brits can get 50 per cent off meals in August at restaurants signed up to a new discount scheme, some eateries in Gwent have already signed up.
The aim of the 'Eat Out to Help Out' discount us to help revive the UK economy after lockdown, by getting people to the high street.
The scheme grants customers 50 per cent off meals, with a maximum discount of £10 per person.
Greene King has announced it has now signed up to the scheme, meaning the following pubs will be offering the discount:
- Man of Gwent, Newport
- Parc-y-Prior Inn, Malpas
- Tredegar Arms, Bassaleg
The Argus understands the following chains have also signed up the scheme:
- Harvester
- All Bar One
- Nando's
- Browns
- Burger King
- Frankie & Benny's
- Pizza Hut
- Toby Carvery
- Wagamama
Introducing plans for the voucher on Wednesday July 8, Mr Sunak told the Commons: "This moment is unique. We need to be creative.
"To get customers back into restaurants, cafes and pubs, and protect the 1.8 million people who work in them, I can announce today that, for the month of August, we will give everyone in the country an Eat Out to Help Out discount."