THE Welsh Government will invest more than £50 million into making Wales a safer place to cycle and walk.

It comes after deputy minister for economy and transport Lee Waters described this time as "a golden opportunity for change" after noting many people have changed their travel habits as a result of the pandemic.

Today, the Welsh Government announced £38 million to make it safer for children and adults to get to school or work on foot, bike or scooter, in addition to the £15.4 million announced last month.

Mr Waters said: “The coronavirus pandemic has completely changed our lives. It stopped our daily routines in their tracks and has forced us all to live differently.

“Coronavirus has brought much hardship and tragedy. It has also presented us with a golden opportunity for change – one which I am determined to grasp with both hands.

“More people than ever before are walking and cycling to work, visit friends and pop to the shop. With fewer cars on the road, first-time cyclists have had the confidence to rent, borrow or buy a bike, rather than reaching for the car keys.

“However, as coronavirus restrictions ease and our roads become busier, it’s vital our roads remain walking and cycle-friendly if a long term change to our travel habits is to succeed. That’s exactly what I hope the £38 million I’ve announced today will achieve.

“This £38 million is a very significant investment in creating safe travel routes and better connections in our towns and cities, so people still have the confidence to cycle and walk around Wales even when our lives return to normal.”

The deputy minister continued to say that progress on active travel so far has been too slow and it has not achieved the change in behaviour Wales needs to see.

“I’m calling on local authority leaders to also seize this golden opportunity and work with their communities to develop schemes for the future that encourage more people to walk and cycle for everyday journeys,” he said.

“I want us to work together transform Wales’ travel habits and choose options which protect our environment and benefit our health.”