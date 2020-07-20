YESTERDAY saw the biggest spike in coronavirus cases in Wales since early July.

On Sunday, July 19, 31 new cases of the virus were confirmed.

The last time the number of daily cases surpassed that figure was July 6, where 35 people tested positive for Covid-19.

But yesterday’s new cases total was not a premonition of a second wave – nor was it linked to a local outbreak.

It was because the number of tests used for the figures rocketed from a daily average of three thousand to 12,295.

However, this was not an indication that the Welsh Government is changing their approach to testing.

Wales currently has a capacity to carry out 15,000 tests a day, but hovers around three-to-four thousand tests a day.

First Minister Mark Drakeford confirmed there is “more room” to carry out further testing on the day the ‘stay local’ rule was lifted, July 6.

But he added it was “important to use” those tests “carefully, to focus where the need is greatest”.

Yesterday’s surge in tests can be attributed to a “backlog” of tests from "non-NHS labs".

A spokesperson for Public Health Wales said: “Today’s figures include a backlog of tests reported to Public Health Wales from non-NHS labs from 15 July 2020 to 18 July 2020.

“This accounts for the higher numbers.”

And they also confirmed that this was the reason for the jump in cases.

Of yesterday's case total, 19 positive diagnoses came from non-NHS laboratories.