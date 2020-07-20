GWENT Police are appealing for information following a burglary in which more than £3,000 worth of items were stolen from a builders merchant.
The burglary took place at Hughes Forrest, Newbridge Industrial Estate, Pontllanfraith, between 1am on Monday, June 15 and 7.20am on Tuesday, June 16.
Items stolen include five Dewalt 18v compact impact driver kit boxes and 21 various sizes of lead rolls.
The suspects left the scene in a Peugeot van which was damaged during the break-in.
"We are appealing for anyone who may have been offered these items for sale to get in contact with us," said a police spokesperson.
"Anyone with any information is asked to call us on 101 quoting reference 2000209941 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
"You can also send a direct message via Facebook or Twitter."
