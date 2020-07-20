THE Welsh Government's coronavirus briefings will no longer be every day - instead moving to a weekly schedule from this week.
This means that there will not be a live update today.
The Welsh Government will instead be live every Tuesday at 12:30pm across Twitter and Facebook.
In a statement, released on social media, a spokesperson said: "We will be holding extra briefings when we review the coronavirus regulations and will continue to keep you informed about any changes.
"We plan to hold more #AskFMWales sessions and live Q&As with Ministers too.
"A huge thank you to everyone for joining us over these difficult months and we hope you can continue watching our future briefings."
The briefing will also be available to view on BBC Wales and S4C.
Health Minister Vaughan Gething will lead tomorrow's briefing.
