THERE have been no coronavirus deaths or cases in Gwent over the last 24 hours, report Public Health Wales (PHW).
It means there has not been a death related to Covid-19 in the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board area for nine days in a row.
Within the Gwent area, 571 tests were carried out, with the bulk in Newport (220).
Across Wales, there have also been no new deaths reported to PHW.
There are 15 new cases of the virus across the country.
READ MORE: Why there was a spike in coronavirus cases yesterday
Over the last week, there have been six new cases of the disease in Gwent.
In Blaenau Gwent and Torfaen, there have been no new cases for a whole week.
There have been three cases over the last seven days in Monmouthshire, two in Newport and one in Caerphilly.
For today's figures, Wrexham saw the largest increase, with six new cases.
This is followed by Bridgend with three.
Across Wales, 6, 875 tests were carried out for today's figures.