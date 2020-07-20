TECHNOLOGY giant Apple have confirmed that those who cover the camera of their Macbooks could be at risk of breaking their display.

The warning comes as users have taken the decision to apply tape over the laptop camera following concerns that are 'being spied on'.

How can I find out if my Macbook camera is switched on?

All users need to do is look at the green light next to the camera to know when it is active or not.

What type of covering could damage the laptop?

According to Apple's manufacturers, anyone who sticks a piece of paper or a post-it note over the camera can obstruct a 'carefully designed' closing point of the Macbook - which means the screen could shatter when it is closed.

This applies to those who own one of the following:

MacBook,

MacBook Air

MacBook Pro

What has Apple said about this?

Apple's official website says: "If you close your Mac notebook with a camera cover installed, you might damage your display because the clearance between the display and keyboard is designed to very tight tolerances."

What other features could be affected by covering up the front camera?

By covering the camera, it could affect the following features of a Macbook:

The ambient light sensor

The auto-brightness settings

The Apple retina display True Tone technology

What could you use to cover the camera if you have to?

It is recommended by Apple that users of their Macbook's use something that isn't sticky - and won't leave an 'adhesive residue' on the screen.

Another important feature is to use something that is 'really thin' - and before you close the screen, make sure it is removed, otherwise there is a risk of the screen breaking.