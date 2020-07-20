Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

1. Save up to 29%: Samsung Galaxy Buds and Galaxy Buds+

Credit: Reviewed / Jackson Ruckar

True wireless headphones are all the rage now and these top-rated buds from Samsung are worth snatching up. The excellent Samsung Galaxy Buds+ are currently on sale for £118.92, that’s £40 of their full price of £159. The original Galaxy Buds are also £40 off and can be purchased for as little as £99. With their improved sound quality and battery life, the Galaxy Buds+ are a huge improvement over the original Buds and are in many ways a better choice for most people looking for an affordable alternative to the Apple AirPods and AirPods Pro.

2. Save 64%: Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 4300 Toothbrush

Credit: Philips / Amazon

If you haven't upgraded to an electric toothbrush, now is a perfect time. Right now, you can get £90 off the highly-rated Philips Sonicare 4300 Electric Toothbrush with Travel Case and instead of paying £139.99, get it for only £49.99. While we haven't tested this model, we're fans of the Philips Sonicare range, in particular the Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Smart 9500. The Sonicare 4300 has 2 intensity settings, a built-in pressure sensor, and a quadrant timer. In addition, the unit comes with a convenient travel case, so you'll be able to use it on-the-go.

3. Save up to 29%: Tefal Optichef Hand Blender

Credit: Tefal / Amazon

Hand blenders are the unsung heroes of the kitchen. These convenient devices combine all the best elements of blenders, food processors, mixers. Right now, you can get £20 off the best-selling Tefal Optichef Quartzite hand blender which is on sale for £49.99. The Optichef has a powerful 800w motor, a non-slip handle, and 20-speed settings. The blender also comes with a trio of dishwasher safe accessories including a whisk attachment, a mini-chopper, and a beaker for larger jobs. The blender has a 4.4-star rating on Amazon with many satisfied customers praising it for its ease-of-use and durability.

4. Save: 51%: Cuisinart One Cup Grind & Brew coffee maker

Credit: Cuisinart / Amazon

Do you want to enjoy a quick cup of coffee at home without bothering yourself with grinding beans and setting up filters? This single-cup automatic grinder and coffee brewer might be just the thing. The Cuisinart One Cup Grind & Brew Bean-To-Cup Filter Coffee Maker is currently on sale for £49, which is £51 off the original price. We haven’t reviewed the One Cup but it currently has a 4-star rating on Amazon with customers praising its speed and the quality of the resulting coffee.

5. Save up to 43%: Philips Hue White and Colour Ambience Starter Kit

Credit: Philips / Amazon

Once you try smart lights for the first time, you’ll wonder how you ever lived without them. The Philips Hue White and Colour Ambience smart bulbs are the best we have ever tested and are currently available for the lowest price we have ever seen. Right now you can get £65 off the Philips Hue White and Colour Ambiance Starter Kits. The screw and bayonet kits usually cost £149.99 but are currently available for the historically low price of £84.99. The GU10 version is also on sale for £94.99, which is £55.00 off the original price. Each set comes with 3 light bulbs to get you started as well as the Bridge which allows you to control the bulbs using Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and Apple HomeKit.

Get the Philips Hue White and Colour Ambiance Starter Kit: Smart Bulb 3x Pack on Amazon for £84.99 (Save £65)

