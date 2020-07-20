DR SARAH Jarvis MBE has appeared on ITV's Good Morning Britain to explain the best way to wear a face mask.

The general practitioner and TV medical expert filled in for Dr Hilary Jones on the breakfast show on Monday morning to answer viewers questions and share advice on how to stay safe during the coronavirus pandemic.

During the programme, Dr Jarvis demonstrated the most effective way to wear a disposable face mask.

MORE NEWS:

The move is ahead of a new law coming into efect across England from July 24 - meaning it will be mandatory to wear a face mask in shops and supermarkets.

Those who don't risk a £100 fine – which will be reduced to £50 if it is paid within 14 days.

It will be up to police to dish out penalties and not business owners or shop workers, although they are being asked to encourage customers to comply.

The regulations will be made under the Public Health (Control of Disease) Act 1984.

What are the rules on wearing face masks in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland?

For those in Scotland , visit: www.gov.scot/coronavirus-covid-19

, visit: Those across Wales should go to: gov.wales/coronavirus

should go to: In Northern Ireland, go online to: nidirect.gov.uk/campaigns/coronavirus-covid-19

How to wear a face mask correctly

1) Always wash your hands before touching the mask.

2) Make a knot in the end of both sides of the disposable mask. The knot is to make it fit on both sides of your face.

Dr Jarvis added: "That actually is a much better fit than what I wold have had otherwise.

"It's covering my both my nose and my mouth and it's not if I'm wearing glasses, going to going up and steam up my glasses."

WATCH BELOW: Dr Sarah Jarvis shows how to wear a disposable face mask correctly

How can I make my own?

Here's how to make one using a t-shirt.

You will need:

• An old T-shirt that you do not want anymore (ideally size small or extra small)

• Scissors

Step 1: Cut a straight line across the width of the T-shirt (front and back) approximately 20cm from the bottom of the T-shirt.

Step 2: From a point 2cm below the top right-hand corner of the fabric, make a 15cm horizontal cut through both sides of the fabric that is parallel to the top of the rectangle.

Step 3: Cut down towards the bottom of the fabric until you reach approximately 2cm above the bottom edge. From here, make another 15cm cut that runs parallel to the bottom of the fabric to make a rectangle that can be discarded.

Step 4: To make the ties, cut open the edge of the 2 long strips of fabric. Unfold the main piece of fabric and place over the mouth and the nose. The 4 strips act as ties to hold the cloth face covering in place and should be tied behind the head and around the neck.

Here's how to make a sewn cloth face covering.

You will need:

• Two 25cm x 25cm squares of cotton fabric

• Two 20cm pieces of elastic (or string or cloth strips)

• Needle and thread

• Scissors

Step 1: Cut out two 25cm x 25cm squares of cotton fabric. Stack the 2 squares on top of each other.

Step 2: Fold over one side by 0.75cm and hem, then repeat on the opposite side. Make 2 channels by folding the double layer of fabric over 1.5cm along each side and stitching this down.

Step 3: Run a 20cm length of elastic (or string or cloth strip) through the wider hem on each side of the face covering. These will be the ear loops. Use a large needle to thread it through. Tie the ends tightly.

If you only have string, you can make the ties longer and tie the covering behind your head.

Step 4: Gently pull on the elastic so that the knots are tucked inside the hem. Gather the sides of the covering on the elastic and adjust so the covering fits your face. Then securely stitch the elastic in place to keep it from slipping. These elastic loops fit over the ears.