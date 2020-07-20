NEWPORT Live have launched a series of outdoor fitness classes.

The classes were introduced this morning and include activities like Zumba, kettlebells, yoga and pilates.

The sessions come after the latest update from the Welsh Government, which allows outdoor fitness classes of up to 30 people.

If interested in attending one of the classes – which will take place on the tennis courts at the Regional Pool and Tennis Centre at Newport International Sports Village – an advance booking through the Newport Live website or on the Newport Live app is essential.

Classes cost £4.50 per person and all attendees will be required to follow additional Covid-19 guidance.

Newport Live chief executive Steve Ward said: “As exercise is so vital to our mental and physical wellbeing, especially during these unprecedented times, we are so pleased that we are able to bring back some of our more popular classes outdoors and welcome back some of our customers and instructors.

“We have taken precautions and introduced new guidelines to ensure that our outdoor areas and equipment provide a safe environment for our customers to exercise and support their health and wellbeing.”

Customer memberships will remain frozen for the time being and the indoor venues will remain closed.

Newport Live have also been sharing activities and exercises on their website to support their customers remaining active at home and are offering a free 30-day trial of online fitness classes provided by Les Mills.

You can find out more and book a court on their website here: https://www.newportlive.co.uk/13-activities/sports/969-outdoor-classes