YOU COULD own a dream cottage with stunning views of the Welsh countryside for just £5.

Cwellyn Cottage was originally built in the 1800s and couple Katherine Jablonowska and Ryan McLean have spent 15 months renovating it into a luxurious retreat.

And now they are giving it away as part of a raffle.

(The cottage boasts stunning views of the surrounding countryside.)

(The house couples its rustic history with modern design.)

The raffle is also raising money for The Children’s Society, with £20,000 already donated to the charity’s Emergency Coronavirus Appeal.

And if you buy a ticket by July 24 and make a £1 donation to the charity, you will also be in with a chance of winning £2,500.

The pair purchased the property in Llyn Peninsula, North Wales, two years ago with the intention of raffling it off.

(The cottage would make for a perfect retreat.)

(The competition ends on September 15.)

Hospitality manager Ms Jablonowska said: “From the outset we knew we wanted to support a charity that helps children.

“We’ve been blown away by the amount we’ve been able to raise so far and are passing on the donations every month.”

The cottage features a bright living room/dining area, complete with a restored inglenook fireplace.

A bespoke kitchen leads off from the dining area, incorporating the room’s original designs with modern appliances.

(The kitchen, like the rest of the house, blends the original designs with the 21st century.)

(A bathtub sits snugly.)

There are two double bedrooms upstairs with exposed oak beams and views of the nearby mountains.

The cottage also has private gardens which offer breath-taking views.

The raffle needs a minimum of 80,000 ticket sales and more than 50,000 have been sold so far.

Ms Jablonowska added: “When the competition closes on September 15th 2020 and the prize draw takes place later that month, we hope to also be able to match every charity donation made throughout the competition, that’s the plan.”

(The master bedroom is cosey and features exposed beams.)

For more details on how to enter the competition and support The Children’s Society go to https://www.cwellyndream.com/

Joe Jenkins, Director of Engagement & Income Generation at The Children’s Society, said: “We are bowled over by the generosity of Katherine, Ryan and everyone who has entered the competition so far.

“Every penny raised helps us in our mission to change the lives of some of the country’s most vulnerable children and young people - including those at risk of sexual and criminal exploitation, those struggling with mental ill-health and young refugees.”

(What the living area looked prior to renovation.)

(The renovations took 15 months, the couple said.)

On the website, the couple said if they do not reach a "minimum threshold of 80,000 valid entries", they will give the winner a cash prize instead.