MORE homes and businesses in Wales are to benefit from superfast fibre broadband, deputy minister for economy and transport Lee Waters announced today.

The vast majority of homes and businesses in Wales – 95 per cent - already have access to superfast broadband, following the completion of Superfast Cymru.

As part of a package of measures to reach the remaining premises, the Welsh Government has an agreement with Openreach which will increase from 26,000 premises to 39,000.The extension will be funded by £30 million from the Welsh Government and the European Union, with additional investment from Openreach.

The extension to the project will target local authority areas with less than 90 per cent coverage.

Deputy minister for economy and transport Lee Waters said: “The covid-19 outbreak has brought into sharp relief the importance of fast and reliable broadband.

"While the vast majority of premises in Wales have access to superfast broadband, we know we need to reach the final premises without access.

“The 39,000 premises to benefit from this will have future-proofed fibre to the premises which provides some of the fastest broadband speeds possible.

“While broadband is not devolved, we are determined to take action where we can to improve connectivity across all parts of Wales.”

Connie Dixon, partnership director for Openreach in Wales, said “The coronavirus lockdown has reminded everyone that having a decent broadband connection is more important than ever.

“Despite the impact of the pandemic, our key worker engineers have continued to build and maintain our network across Wales and have already connected more than 8,000 homes and businesses with full fibre all the way from the exchange to their property.”

The project is scheduled to be completed by June 2022.