FOUR confirmed cases of coronavirus associated with an Ebbw Vale food processing plant are being investigated by public health experts.

The laboratory-confirmed cases are associated with the Zorba Delicacies Limited site, at the town's Rassau industrial estate, Public Health Wales has confirmed - but it has stressed that the cause is still being investigated.

Contacts of those who have been confirmed as having coronavirus have been contacted through the Test, Trace, Protect system, and no outbreak has been declared.

But the workforce will be tested tomorrow.

“Public Health Wales and our multi-agency partners have been investigating four laboratory confirmed cases of coronavirus associated with the Zorba Delicacies Ltd food processing plant in Ebbw Vale," said Dr Rhianwen Stiff, consultant in communicable disease control for Public Health Wales.

“Investigations are ongoing as to the possible cause of the incident, and no firm conclusions can be reached at this early stage. No outbreak has been declared.

“Close contacts of confirmed cases have been contacted through the Test, Trace, Protect process and provided with additional advice for themselves, household and other contacts.

“As a precautionary measure, and to help with further understanding of situation within workplace settings, Aneurin Bevan University Health Board, in collaboration with the Gwent Regional Test, Trace, Protect team, will carry out widespread, rapid testing of the workforce from tomorrow, with the full cooperation of Zorba Delicacies Ltd.

“As we move into the recovery phase of the coronavirus pandemic, we expect to see clusters in settings such as workplaces.

READ MORE:

"We manage any cluster of coronavirus appropriately, including by providing advice around infection prevention and control, and by supporting contact tracing where required.

“We remind the public that they have a vital role in preventing the spread of coronavirus. They can do this by always observing social distancing guidelines - that’s staying two metres away from others, washing hands regularly, and working from home if they can.

“When travelling you should also avoid car sharing with people outside your household, and ensure social distancing on entry and exit from your workplace as well as during break times.

“If you or a member of your household is advised to have a test for coronavirus you should do so promptly to help control the spread of infection.

“If you develop symptoms of cough, fever or change in sense of taste or smell you must book a test for coronavirus.

“The Food Standards Agency advise that it is very unlikely that you can catch coronavirus from food. COVID-19 is a respiratory illness. It is not known to be transmitted by exposure to food or food packaging.”