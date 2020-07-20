NEWPORT'S Travelodge is among 100 reopening this week as the firm looks to fast-track its recovery from lockdown.
Travelodge is aiming to re-open 100 hotels a week until all 573 of its UK sites are operational.
The hotel on Bridge Street in Newport is among four in Wales to reopen this week.
During the lockdown, Travelodge kept 62 hotels open across the UK from Plymouth to Aberdeen to support key and critical workers, vulnerable groups and local authorities.
Travelodge has also launched a new programme, called TravelodgeProtect+, designed to keep its customers and teams safe and protected post-lockdown.
The programme includes:
• Comprehensive cleaning throughout its hotels using an antiviral disinfectant
• Increased cleaning frequency in high touchpoints in public areas and rooms
• Installation of customer hand sanitiser stations in key locations in the hotel
• Protective reception screens
• PPE provided for all hotel team members
• Contactless payment
• Contactless check-out
Shakila Ahmed, Travelodge spokeswoman said: “We are delighted to reach the halfway milestone in our hotel reopening programme with the reopening of a further four properties in Wales.
"The hotels are open for business from this week and the team are set for a busy summer season as we welcome customers back.
"With safety at the forefront of our business, we have worked closely with our hotel teams that stayed open during the lockdown, government and industry bodies to develop our new Covid-19 safety programme called TravelodgeProtect+.”