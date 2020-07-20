MORE than half of service workers have faced abuse from customers during the pandemic, according to research.

Almost three-quarters (73 per cent) of those said they had experienced verbal hostility and more than a quarter (26 per cent) said they had been subjected to physical assault.

Examples ranged from being shouted and sworn at to, in extreme cases, being spat on.

The study by the Institute of Customer Service (ICS) – which surveyed 1,000 customer service workers and 1,000 members of the public – also showed that the majority of staff felt that their roles had changed, forcing them to do things that increased the risk of conflict.

These included ensuring that newly implemented social distancing measures were properly adhered to, and dealing with “frustrated customers”.

Staff at housing company Vivid Housing said they had experienced a wide range of abuse on multiple occasions from customers while trying to carry out tasks including maintenance.

One worker, who did not wish to be named, described being abused by a resident while blowing leaves.

“(The resident) proceeded to have a go at me, using aggressive and foul language, because I got some dirt over his car, trailer and his wife’s car,” they said.

“He proceeded to have a go and started pointing his finger in my face, threatening to punch me, and followed it up with ‘Yes, that is a threat and I promise that’. I said I don’t appreciate being threatened.”

Another described how, after refusing to shake a client’s hand due to coronavirus protocol, they were “breathed on” by the customer.

Pharmacy workers also reported that customers had become aggressive when told they were not allowed to “bulk buy” and demanded that new stock be put out immediately.

The study came as home secretary Priti Patel unveiled plans to crack down on abuse and violence against shop workers, though the ICS has warned that they do not go far enough.

The organisation launched its “Service with Respect” campaign on Monday, which calls on the Government to create a new offence for those who abuse, threaten or assault customer service workers in person or on the phone.

The campaign also encourages businesses to ensure that their staff are equipped with the necessary training to handle new responsibilities, as well as urging customers to consider the impact of their behaviour towards service staff during the ongoing crisis.

ICS chief executive Jo Causon said: “The critical role of customer-facing employees has been thrust into the forefront during the recent pandemic.

“They have, quite literally, been keeping the lights on, feeding the nation and keeping our transport systems running.

“It is important that we do all we can to support and protect these essential workers, through adopting a zero-tolerance approach to any hostility and abuse and equipping them with the skills they need to handle the increasingly challenging duties they are being asked to perform.”

Ms Causon added that there is a real opportunity for employers to “build back better” by protecting and supporting their employees properly.

A Government spokesman said: “Shop workers play a vital role within our communities. The government will not tolerate violence and abuse against any shop worker and those who commit these crimes must be caught and punished.

“We are working with the National Retail Crime Steering Group on best practice guidance to support staff in reporting these crimes, supporting them to make full use of existing laws and improving data sharing between businesses and the police.”