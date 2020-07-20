Here's the latest Argus column by Caerphilly MS Hefin David:

Emerging From Lockdown

Since my last column there have been many changes to the coronavirus regulations.

Lockdown has been eased in a careful and considered way in Wales, with both the number of deaths and confirmed cases in steady decline.

There have been many challenges posed to residents over the last four months.

We’re not through this yet, but it's important we look to the future and plan for life after lockdown.

Return To School

The Welsh Technical Advisory Group, which provides scientific and technical advice to government during emergencies, have recommended that schools “plan to open in September with 100 per cent of pupils physically present on school sites, subject to a continuing, steady decline in the presence of Covid-19 in the community.”

The minister for education, Kirsty Williams MS has announced that schools will return to full capacity with only limited social distancing within contact groups.

At full operations, a contact group should consist of around 30 children.

Some direct or indirect mixing between children in different contact groups will be unavoidable, such as on transport, receiving specialist teaching or due to staffing constraints. In these circumstances, schools should minimise the risk of transmission using the hierarchy of risk controls.

Social distancing for adults should remain in line with the current guidance.

Where challenges continue to exist the Welsh Government will work constructively with schools to resolve them.

This important change will mean pupils and parents are able to return to somewhere near normality in little more than six weeks time.

If any parent or pupil would like to contact me about anything to do with their return to education then please get in touch.

Driving lessons and tests

The first minister has just announced in response to my question in the Senedd, that driving lessons will be able to restart from July 27, and tests will have a phased return from August 3.

Upcoming Dates

July 20 – Playgrounds and community centres are now able to open

July 27 – Accommodation with shared facilities, museums and galleries, cinemas, beauty salons and tattoo parlours open. The viewing of occupied homes for rent or sale will re-start in the housing market.

August 3: Re-opening of indoor hospitality – bars, pubs, cafes and restaurants.

Contact Hefin David on Hefin.David@senedd.wales