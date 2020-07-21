A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court.

GARETH LLEWELLYN LLOYD, 30, of Pentwyn Road, Pentwyn, Pontypool, was banned from driving for three years after he admitted being twice the drink-drive limit.

He was also fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £34 surcharge.

KEITH MARCUS MATTHEWS, 57, of Rutherford Hill, Newport, was banned from driving for 20 months after he pleaded guilty to drink-driving.

He was also fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £34 surcharge.

RICHARD ANTHONY TAYLOR, 54, of no fixed abode, was jailed for 14 weeks after he pleaded guilty to criminal damage by arson after setting fire to wheelie bin belonging to Blaenau Gwent County Council.

He was also ordered to pay a £128 surcharge.

DAVID ELLIOTT EAVES, 49, of Malpas Road, Shaftesbury, Newport, was banned from entering the Salt and Vinegar Fish and Chips shop for a year after he admitted that he threatened criminal damage by saying he was going to set fire to a gas meter.

He also pleaded guilty to two public order offences and two offences of resisting a constable.

Eaves was sentenced to a 12-month community order which includes a 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

He was fined £80 and ordered to pay £150 costs and a £90 surcharge.

NORMAN LAWRENCE, 75, of Llewellyn Street, Pontygwaith, Ferndale, was ordered to pay £1,052 after he admitted committing religiously aggravated harassment in Newport.

He must pay £620 costs, a £300 fine, £100 in compensation and a £32 surcharge.

JACK BARING, 26, of Julians Close, Gelligaer, was banned from driving for 21 months after he pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified, driving without due care and attention, driving without insurance and failing to stop after an accident.

He was sentenced to a 12-month community order which includes a 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement and a two-month electronically monitored curfew between 7pm and 7am.

Baring must also pay a £90 surcharge and £85 costs.

JAY MANNING, 26, of St Nicholas Court, Caerphilly, was jailed for eight weeks, suspended for 12 months, after he admitted having a 9-inch kitchen knife in public and criminal damage.

He was made the subject of a 12-month alcohol treatment requirement and ordered to pay a £122 surcharge and £85 costs.

DAVID IAN BIRCH, 28, of South Grove, Petworth, West Sussex, was banned from driving for three years after he admitted being more than twice the drink-drive limit on Newport’s Skinner Street.

He was also fined £200 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £32 surcharge.