A SUPERMARKET in Gwent has raised £5,000 for a children’s cancer charity – and helped the supermarket chain reach its £5 million target 18 months early.

Aldi’s Risca branch has held a number of fundraising activities with staff and customers to raise money for the Teenage Cancer Trust.

Amongst the events they completed the Cardiff Half Marathon, took part in a mud run obstacle course, and assistant manager Hazel Hawcroft did a sponsored skydive – with local shoppers giving donations.

Aldi UK’s managing director for corporate responsibility, Fritz Walleczeck, said: “The importance of what Teenage Cancer Trust does can’t be overestimated and I’m immensely proud of the lengths colleagues have gone to across the country to support them.

“There are few ordeals harder than coping with cancer, particularly for those affected by it so early on in life. The care and guidance Teenage Cancer Trust provides young people who are in such a difficult situation is invaluable and we’re all looking forward to continuing to support them as they carry on this vital work.”

The funds raised will help to pay for specialised care from nurses and youth support coordinators.

Teenage Cancer Trust chief executive Katie Colins said: “Aldi are a phenomenal partner to Teenage Cancer Trust. To reach the fundraising target of £5m in just three years is an incredible achievement and will make a lasting difference to the lives of young people with cancer. None of this would have been possible without Aldi colleagues from Risca going the extra mile – their commitment and enthusiasm is exceptional and we love working with them.”

Until Friday, July 24, shoppers at all Aldi stores are being encouraged to tweet a photo of their receipt and tag @AldiUK. Aldi will then round up the shop to the nearest pound with a donation to Teenage Cancer Trust. For example, if a shop comes to £12.46, Aldi will donate 54p.