A NEWPORT supermarket has joined forces with a foodbank to provide for the area’s most vulnerable.
Asda Newport is collecting donations in the store for Newport Foodbank, and has introduced signposts on the shop’s shelves to highlight the items most in need.
It will allow shoppers to donate the much-needed supplies while doing their shopping.
Asda Newport’s community champion Jacqueline Foster said: “We’re always overwhelmed by the sheer volume of donations our generous customers and colleagues make, not just through initiatives like this food drive, but throughout the year as they continue to donate to our permanent collection points in store.
“These donations will make a huge difference to the local community, as well as on a larger scale as we continue to help people out of poverty.”
The store’s community champions have been working closely with the foodbank to ensure that the necessary items are donated.
The Fight Hunger Create Change initiative is part of a UK-wide Asda campaign to help invest at least £20 million in partnership with foodbank charity The Trussell Trust and redistribution charity FareShare as they aim to try and lift one million people out of food poverty in the UK.