A SEARCH has been launched for talented singers from Gwent who dream about performing with their musical idol.

Top Welsh tenor Rhys Meirion will present a new S4C television show, Canu Gyda fy Arwr (Singing with My Idol).

The show will see participants mentored by Mr Meirion and his team ahead of potentially performing with their musical heroes.

Producer Siwan Haf said: “What’s different about this series is that we’re not setting out to discover wannabe superstars. It’s not focused on fame but on the human stories behind Wales’s wealth of musical talent.

“Of all the arts, music really pulls at the heartstrings and what we’re looking for is those people with a genuinely compelling reason for wanting to sing alongside their idol.

“It may be that their idol was much loved by a late mum or dad, for example, and their songs played in the background as they were growing up. Perhaps this person’s music helped the applicant through troubled times, or maybe it was the choice for a first dance at a wedding and one partner now dreams of singing that forever special number for their other half alongside the original performer.”

Mr Meirion compared the series to when he shared the stage with Grammy winner Sir Bryn Terfel.

“Singing with Bryn for the first time was just amazing for me. It was a highlight of my career, just being on stage with someone with such a powerful voice who I’d admired for so long. Moments like that really do change your life for the better. To be able to give a gift like that to someone else will be incredible.

“I know challenges like this can be daunting, especially for people whose confidence levels might not be high, but what I will say to them is just go for it.

“What’s more there is virtually no limit on who can apply. We’re looking for people aged from 10 right up to 110, and the show covers pretty much any music genre from pop to classical, rock to reggae, jazz, soul, folk, anything.”

There will be no limit on who participants can choose as their idol to share the stage with.

The show is looking for nine people to take part in the series - which starts filming in the autumn, and will be broadcast in January 2021.

For more information and to apply - by August 2 - visit cwmnida.cymru, email canu@cwmnida.tv or call 07483904452.