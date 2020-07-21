Coronavirus latest as hundreds of tests on cards at Ebbw Vale food plant
- Four confirmed cases of coronavirus associated with an Ebbw Vale food processing plant are being investigated by public health experts.
- There have been no further deaths in the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board region, meaning there has been no deaths recorded in the region for eight days.
- One further death was recorded in Wales, taking the nation's death toll to 1,547.
