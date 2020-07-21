South Wales Argus
South Wales Argus

Coronavirus latest as hundreds of tests on cards at Ebbw Vale food plant

Menu

Coronavirus latest as hundreds of tests on cards at Ebbw Vale food plant

By Dan Barnes

Last updated:

    Four confirmed cases of coronavirus associated with an Ebbw Vale food processing plant are being investigated by public health experts.
  • There have been no further deaths in the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board region, meaning there has been no deaths recorded in the region for eight days.
  • One further death was recorded in Wales, taking the nation's death toll to 1,547.