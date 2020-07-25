From the craggy quarry's to stunning coastline of our glorious country there are plenty of locations where films have been shot around South Wales.

Some of the top Hollywood A-listers have filmed here such as, Jason Statham, Cate Blanchett and Russell Crowe.

Some of the biggest films ever shot in South Wales include:

1. Submarine, 2010

15-year-old Oliver Tate has two objectives: To lose his virginity before his next birthday, and to extinguish the flame between his mother and an ex-lover who has resurfaced in her life.

Director: Richard Ayoade

Starring: Craig Roberts, Sally Hawkins, Paddy Considine

South Wales location: Swansea

Submarine was primarily filmed in Swansea, with other scenes set in Barry, Cardiff and various locations in Rhondda. Oliver is played by Craig Roberts, from the village of Maesycwmmer.

2. Toast, 2010

The ultimate nostalgia trip through everything edible in 1960s Britain.

Director: S.J. Clarkson

Starring: Oscar Kennedy, Victoria Hamilton, Helena Bonham Carter

South Wales location: Cardiff

Mostly filmed in the Midlands some scenes in Toast were filmed on Penarth Pier Pavillion.

3. Snow White and the Huntsman, 2012

In a twist to the fairy tale, the Huntsman ordered to take Snow White into the woods to be killed winds up becoming her protector and mentor in a quest to vanquish the Evil Queen.

Director: Rupert Sanders

Starring: Kristen Stewart, Chris Hemsworth, Charlize Theron

South Wales location: Marloes Sands

The iconic 'battle on the beach' scene takes place on Marloes Sands in Pembrokeshire.

4. Robin Hood, 2010

In twelfth century England, Robin Longstride and his men confront corruption in a local village and lead an uprising against the crown that will forever alter the balance of world power.

Director: Ridley Scott

Starring: Russell Crowe, Cate Blanchett, Matthew Macfadyen

South Wales location: Freshwater West Beach

As a filming location, Freshwater West featured extensively in the 2010 film Robin Hood. Over 600 extras and 150 horses were used during the filming on the beach.

5. Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1, 2010

As Harry, Ron and Hermione race against time and evil to destroy the Horcruxes, they uncover the existence of the three most powerful objects in the wizarding world: the Deathly Hallows.

Director: David Yates

Starring: Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, Rupert Grint

South Wales location: Freshwater West Beach

The stunning Freshwater West was featured in the Harry Potter film as the location where the beautiful Shell House was constructed.



6. Lawrence of Arabia, 1962

The story of T.E. Lawrence, the English officer who successfully united and led the diverse, often warring, Arab tribes during World War I in order to fight the Turks.

Director: David Lean

Starring: Peter O'Toole, Alec Guinness, Anthony Quinn

South Wales location: Brigend

One of the beaches featured in the film was in Bridgend at the Merthyr Mawr sand dunes, the second highest in Europe.

7. The Killer Elite, 2011

When his mentor is taken captive by a disgraced Arab sheik, a killer-for-hire is forced into action. His mission: kill three members of Britain's elite Special Air Service responsible for the death of his sons.

Director: Gary McKendry

Starring: Jason Statham, Clive Owen, Robert De Niro

South Wales location: Windsor Place, Cardiff

The Windsor Place area of the city was cordoned off to film a scene involving a robbery at a travel agent.

8. Restoration, 1995

The exiled royal physician to King Charles II devotes himself to helping Londoners suffering from the plague, and in the process falls in love with an equally poor woman.

Director: Michael Hoffman

Starring: Robert Downey Jr., Sam Neill, David Thewlis

South Wales location: Caerphilly Castle and Tretower Court

The once fresh-faced Robert Downey Jr starred as the exiled royal physician and was on set at both Caerphilly Castle and Tretower Court in Crickhowell.

9. Wrath of the Titans, 2012

Perseus braves the treacherous underworld to rescue his father, Zeus, captured by his son, Ares, and brother Hades who unleash the ancient Titans upon the world.

Director: Jonathan Liebesman

Starring: Sam Worthington, Liam Neeson, Rosamund Pike

South Wales location: Trefil Quarry

The sequel to the Clash of the Titans was partially shot at the Trefil quarry in Blaenau Gwent. The quarry was transformed into a barren rocky landscape and derelict temple for the filming.

10. Monty Python and the Holy Grail, 1975

Kidwelly Castle © Copyright Nigel Davies

King Arthur (Graham Chapman) and his Knights of the Round Table embark on a surreal, low-budget search for the Holy Grail, encountering many, very silly obstacles.

Directors: Terry Gilliam, Terry Jones

Starring: Graham Chapman, John Cleese, Eric Idle

South Wales location: Kidwelly Castle, Carmarthenshire

The Monty Python film opens at the Cadw-owned Kidwelly castle which overlooks the River Gwendraeth in Carmarthenshire.

After the titles King Arthur and Patsy (Graham Chapman and Terry Gilliam) are shown to be at a very misty Kidwelly.