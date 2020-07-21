After a three month hiatus, Virgin Atlantic has welcomed back passengers and restarted flights to destinations around the world.

To ensure the health and safety of customers and crew, the company say they are implementing additional measures to offer peace of mind in the airport and when taking to the skies.

What new safety measures are in place?

These include enhanced and thorough cleaning practices at check in, boarding gates and onboard including the use of electrostatic spraying of high-grade disinfectant in all cabins and lavatories before every flight, ensuring no surface is left untouched.

Social distancing will also be adhered to wherever possible, and mask wearing will be required for all passengers throughout the journey.

All customers will be provided with a 'personal Health Pack' for their health and safety, which will contain three medical grade face masks to be worn onboard, surface wipes and hand gel.

Customers will be given additional space onboard, some seats will not be available, and they will be marked with special pillows.

What changes will be made to the meal service?

The airline will be offering a simplified hot food service in all cabins, redesigned to limit interaction, enclosed and controlled from preparation in a Covid-safe, monitored environment to the moment it is served.

Economy and Premium Economy customers will now enjoy a “Fly safe, eat well” meal box, which incorporates a choice of two hot meals, cheese and biscuits and a dessert pot washed down with a choice of wine, beer, soft drinks and bottled water.

Upper Class customers will receive a choice of three hot meals, desserts, including cheese & biscuits and a ciabatta roll, all delivered to their seat on a tray.

All passengers will receive a second meal service which, on day flights from the UK.

What have Virgin Atlantic said?

Corneel Koster, chief customer officer, Virgin Atlantic said: “We will always ensure that health and safety remain our number one priority, whilst keeping our signature Virgin spirit and I am proud of all our teams who have been working tirelessly to implement new measures and evolve our customer experience.

"We are looking forward to welcoming customers back onboard, taking them to the skies safely and in true Virgin Atlantic style.”

“The health and wellbeing of our customers and crew is at the centre of all our operations and that includes social distancing at the airport and onboard wherever possible, meticulous cleaning of the aircraft and individual Health Packs for all customers, containing medical grade face masks, hand sanitizer and surface wipes.”

Which destinations are Virgin Atlantic flying to?

As travel restrictions around the world start to relax and customer demand increases, Virgin Atlantic say they will add more routes back into its network.

The first destinations to restart are:

Hong Kong

New York JFK

Los Angeles

Further routes will be added throughout August, September and October.