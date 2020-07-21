DOCTORS and dentists across Wales will receive a 2.8 per cent pay rise.

The increase is in line with the recommendations of the 48th Report of the Doctors and Dentists Review Body (DDRB) which was laid before Parliament today.

“I am pleased to announce that I will accept the recommendations of the Doctors and Dentists Review Body in full," said health minister Vaughan Gething.

"This includes a base increase of 2.8 per cent to all groups of doctors and dentists. This increase is well-deserved recognition for our hardworking doctors and dentists, and their contribution to the NHS in Wales.

"The Welsh Government is committed to supporting our NHS workforce, who have once again proved their dedication and commitment by delivering excellent health care in very difficult circumstances recently.”

READ MORE:

The 2.8 per cent increase is for all groups of doctors and dentists, including consultants, doctors in training, specialty and associate specialist (SAS) doctors, salaried GPs and dentists.

The uplift in pay for contracted GPs and Dentists is part of overall contract changes and the Welsh Government will be engaging with the representative bodies.

“The UK Treasury has provided no additional funding to help cover the cost of any recommended uplift above one per cent and so the additional funding needed will need to be found from existing budgets,” said Mr Gething.