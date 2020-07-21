MENTAL health spending must be a priority in the next Welsh Government budget, Torfaen’s Member of the Senedd has said.

Lynne Neagle, who chairs the Senedd's cross-party group on suicide prevention, said there has never been a more important time to invest in mental health services.

“This is a pandemic that has impacted all our mental health - we've all experienced anxiety, fear and trauma - but for some people, this pandemic will lead to lasting mental health problems,” said Ms Neagle in a debate on spending priorities for the Welsh Government’s draft budget for 2021-22.

“We've had people who have been shielding and not seen a soul for many months.

“We've had people who've experienced bereavement in the most abnormal of situations, where they've been unable to hold the hand of those they love.

“And, of course, we've got a recession coming down the track towards us, and we all know the links between economic recessions and poor mental health, and even suicide.”

Ms Neagle said she recognised the pandemic had been an extremely challenging time for Welsh Government to make budget decisions, but she was concerned that £7 million had been removed from a vital mental health transformation fund.

In response, finance minister Rebecca Evans said: “Robust health, social care and local government services will be absolutely critical to a sustained recovery and this is a theme that is reflected in the finance committee's digital engagement and our own national survey.

“And, of course, Lynne Neagle set out extremely clearly the impact that the crisis has had on mental health, and those mental health services will need to be there for people as we come out of the crisis.

“In terms of funding this year, I really have to set the record straight, and the claim that Wales has received an extra £500 million from the measures announced by the Chancellor last week is nothing short of misleading.

“The reality is that we will receive only £12.5 million in new revenue consequentials as a direct result of the measures announced in the economic update, and no additional capital funding.

“We have so far received around £2.8 billion in consequential funding from the UK Government, with a large part already committed as part of our initial response to the pandemic.

“We simply do not have enough money to do all of the things that we would like to do or even all the things that we'd planned to do.”