ANGLERS have the chance to land the catch of the summer this week, as a stretch of the River Ebbw in Blaenau Gwent comes up for auction.

The section of the river that will go under the hammer is in Ebbw Vale, and is close to Ebbw Vale rugby club, off Steelworks Road.

It is going up for auction with a guide price of £4,000.

Although it needs to be verified by a solicitor, it is believed that fishing rights will be included in the purchase.

The potential private fishing grounds are up for grabs at a Paul Fosh property auction on Thursday July 23.

READ MORE:

Welsh Government coronavirus briefings move to weekly schedule

This stretch of the Ebbw could have other uses also, but these will be subject to obtaining the correct planning consent.

“This is one of the more unique lots in this month’s auction," said Ryan Saunders, land and property specialist at Paul Fosh Auctions.

“I can definitely see it being of interest to anyone who enjoys fishing or has always liked the idea of being the owner of a stretch of river.”

The online Paul Fosh Auctions sale on Thursday July 23 starts at 5pm with bids being registered from 12pm today.

For details, visit paulfioshauctions.com

Buyers and sellers are advised to contact the office number, 01633 254044, or email info@paulfoshauctions.com with any questions.