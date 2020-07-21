TUI UK has today revealed its summer 2020 holiday programme, restarting on August 1 from Cardiff Airport, with flights to Greece and Spain.

The UK’s largest holiday company is ready to take people on holiday again to 12 destinations between August 1 and 7.

Destinations include Lanzarote, Malaga, Alicante, Antalya, Corfu, Dalaman, Ibiza, Kos, Palma, Rhodes, Tenerife and Zakynthos.

Cyprus and Tunisia will be added to the programme throughout August, with a total of 15 destinations accessible from Cardiff by the start of September.

The first flight to depart Cardiff Airport on 1 August will be to Palma, Majorca at 6.15am.

Since TUI re-started holidays on July 11, it has seen an increase in searches, with Spain and Greece the most searched-for destinations.

READ MORE:

Welsh Government coronavirus briefings move to weekly schedule

Richard Sofer, Commercial Director, TUI UK & Ireland said: “After four months of not taking people on holidays, we are incredibly excited to be back at Cardiff Airport.

"We’re starting small, offering holidays to some of our most popular destinations, so that those who want to travel can do so safely.

“Of course, the current circumstances mean we need to be flexible, and we’re ready to adapt our plans if need be.

“Our customers can be sure they’ll be taken care of through every part of their holiday with us – from the flight, to the transfers, and the hotel.”

Spencer Birns, Chief Commercial Officer, Cardiff Airport said: “We’re pleased to welcome TUI back to Cardiff Airport.

"The airline provides a fantastic service and a great choice of destinations for our customers, allowing holidaymakers to fly to their favourite resorts from their local Airport.

"At Cardiff Airport, the safety and security of our team and customers is our number one priority, and we have worked closely with our airlines, partners and the relevant authorities to put in place new safety measures so that everyone can travel with confidence.”

To find out more about these holidays or to book go to TUI.co.uk or download the TUI app.