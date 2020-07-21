CAERPHILLY'S biggest annual festival is going online this weekend.

The Big Cheese festival runs from Friday July 24-Sunday July 26 and will feature lots of prizes and giveaways.

During the online fun, visitors will be able to browse tempting treats from traders, experience cooking demonstrations, music performances and even the cheese race virtually!

There will also be animal displays. All of the footage can be seen on the Big Cheese official Facebook page https://bit.ly/3eG1ARU

Some of the prizes - donated by Caerphilly Tourism Association members - include an overnight stay at Bryn Meadows, tickets for an Escape Room experience, and vouchers for afternoon tea.

“This is an innovative way to continue the great atmosphere that The Big Cheese festival brings to the whole area," said councillor Lisa Phipps, cabinet member for tourism on Caerphilly County Borough Council.

"Those who take part year after year will be delighted to know they can still be a part of the 2020 celebrations.”

You can also join in the fun with social media by using the hashtag #VirtualBigCheese

The full line-up is:

Virtual Entertainment Programme

Friday 24th July

10am - Big Cheese Set Up

11am - Meet the Traders

12pm - Meet the Team

12.30pm - Children's Activities

3pm - Funfair

4pm - Bar

5pm - Music Stage

6.30pm - Great Cheese Race

10pm - Fireworks

Saturday 25th July

9am - Meet our Stewards

10am - Cheese Making

12pm - Animal Display

1pm - Meet the Traders

2.30pm - Great Hall Performances

3pm - Mikes Donkeys

4pm - Sponsor Update

Sunday 26th July

9am - Meet our Partners

10am - Caerphilly Tourism Association

11am - Re-enactment Displays

12pm - Animal Zone

1pm - Wigmore's Bakery

3pm - Great Hall Performances

4pm - Food Demonstration with Katie Davies, Britain’s Best Home Cook