CAERPHILLY'S biggest annual festival is going online this weekend.
The Big Cheese festival runs from Friday July 24-Sunday July 26 and will feature lots of prizes and giveaways.
During the online fun, visitors will be able to browse tempting treats from traders, experience cooking demonstrations, music performances and even the cheese race virtually!
There will also be animal displays. All of the footage can be seen on the Big Cheese official Facebook page https://bit.ly/3eG1ARU
MORE NEWS:
- Colourful tribute to key workers at Cwmbran Centre
- Asda Newport launch drive to help keep city foodbank in stock
- Aldi's Risca branch raise £5k for Teenage Cancer Trust
Some of the prizes - donated by Caerphilly Tourism Association members - include an overnight stay at Bryn Meadows, tickets for an Escape Room experience, and vouchers for afternoon tea.
“This is an innovative way to continue the great atmosphere that The Big Cheese festival brings to the whole area," said councillor Lisa Phipps, cabinet member for tourism on Caerphilly County Borough Council.
"Those who take part year after year will be delighted to know they can still be a part of the 2020 celebrations.”
You can also join in the fun with social media by using the hashtag #VirtualBigCheese
The full line-up is:
Virtual Entertainment Programme
Friday 24th July
10am - Big Cheese Set Up
11am - Meet the Traders
12pm - Meet the Team
12.30pm - Children's Activities
3pm - Funfair
4pm - Bar
5pm - Music Stage
6.30pm - Great Cheese Race
10pm - Fireworks
Saturday 25th July
9am - Meet our Stewards
10am - Cheese Making
12pm - Animal Display
1pm - Meet the Traders
2.30pm - Great Hall Performances
3pm - Mikes Donkeys
4pm - Sponsor Update
Sunday 26th July
9am - Meet our Partners
10am - Caerphilly Tourism Association
11am - Re-enactment Displays
12pm - Animal Zone
1pm - Wigmore's Bakery
3pm - Great Hall Performances
4pm - Food Demonstration with Katie Davies, Britain’s Best Home Cook