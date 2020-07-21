ALL performances due to take place at Newport's Riverfront Theatre and Arts Centre - including of the venue's popular annual pantomime - have been cancelled for the rest of 2020.

The "unprecedented situation with coronavirus", says a Riverfront statement, means that even the planned Robin Hood pantomime has had to be curtailed.

The theatre is looking to move as many scheduled performances as possible to new dates, but as these are not currently confirmed, all customers will be offered a full refund.

Last year's pantomime was Cinderella and was very popular amongst attendees. Picture: Kirsten McTiernan

Customers are being asked not to contact the theatre and anyone who has tickets to a performance will be contacted via email or phone with details about how to obtain their refund, credit, or to donate to the theatre if they wish.

“It is with great regret and sadness that we have had to make this decision however the safety of our customers, staff and performers is of the highest priority," said Alan Dear, head of theatre, arts and culture at Newport Live, who is responsible for running the theatre.

"Under current guidance including on mass gatherings and social distancing it will not be possible to present the Autumn season as planned.

“We will be contacting customers who have tickets booked and request that customers are patient with us at this time as the Riverfront is still closed and we have a large number of refunds to work our way through.

“Thank you to all of our customers and partners who have been very supportive. As part of a charitable trust, the continued support and loyalty of our customers is key to helping us to provide services for our community in the future and if customers are able and would like to donate the value of their tickets to support our local arts projects in the future we would be most grateful.

“Whilst our main theatre programme will not be going ahead, we are hopeful that the Riverfront Theatre & Arts Centre will reopen this Autumn as we look to introduce alternative ways to entertain people, including during the festive period, as well as to help them get creative and support their physical and mental wellbeing.”

The Riverfront Theatre and Arts Centre in Newport will not be hosting any of its scheduled shows for the remainder of 2020

Whilst these scheduled performances will not be going ahead, The Riverfront Theatre and Arts Centre will be working on other creative projects.

Following a successful application to the Arts Council of Wales’ Stabilisation fund for Organisations, the organisation will be launching a programme of online classes, workshops and educational materials developing from the theatre’s current programme including dance, music, drama and arts-based fitness classes.

This will include working with partners as well as commissioning local artists who will be supported with access to the Riverfront’s facilities to help take their current programme online and develop new work.