AT Reviewed, we want to help you find not only the best tech products but the best tech products at the best prices. Today we found some amazing deals on the Amazon Echo Spot, Samsung smartwatches, affordable Anker wireless earbuds, a tiny JBL Bluetooth speaker, and an excellent midrange Panasonic 4K TV.

Save up to 52%: Panasonic TX-40GX800B 40 Inch LED 4K HDR Smart TV

This highly-rated Panasonic 4K TV is ideal for film buffs on a budget. Right now you can get the Panasonic TX-40GX800B 40 Inch 4K HDR Smart TV (2019 model) is currently on sale for £386.24, that’s a whopping £413.75 off the original price. The TV supports both Dolby Vision and HDR10+ which makes it an ideal midrange pick for film fans. The larger 50 inch TX-50GX800B is also on sale fr £599, which is £300.99 off the original price.

Save 20%: Anker Soundcore Life P2 and Anker Soundcore Liberty Neo Wireless Earbuds

If you've been eyeing a pair of Apple Airpods, but don't have an extra £100 to £200 lying around, you're in luck: You can get a pair of ultra-popular Anker Soundcore Life P2 true wireless earbuds on Amazon for a significantly cheaper price than you'd ever spend on high-priced alternatives. For a limited time, you can get these highly-rated earbuds on sale in black for £36.79. That’s almost £15 off and one of the lowest prices we've ever seen on them.

With more than 11,126 positive reviews on Amazon, these earbuds are a great buy for the price and also offer plenty of longevity for listeners. Customers say they're comfortable to wear and can be ideal for workouts, so whether you're lounging at home or leading a more active life, these little guys will fit in just about anywhere.

If you’re looking for something more sporty, the Anker Soundcore Liberty Neo earbuds are also on sale for £39.99, which is £10 off the original price. We loved these earbuds when we tried them out, with our tester writing, "If you're not forgetful like I am, or if you have the cash to burn on replacements, by all means, go high-end. But if you're frugal or just want something good that doesn't have to be amazing, I cannot speak more highly of these earbuds from Anker."

Save 33%: Amazon Echo Spot Smart Alarm Clock with Alexa

At the right price, the Amazon Echo Spot is a great addition to the Amazon Alexa eco-system. Right now you can get the Amazon Echo Spot Smart Alarm Clock with Alexa for only £79.99, that’s £40 off the original price. When we reviewed the Amazon Echo Spot, we noted that it ‘does everything any Alexa device can do, and more, all in a small (and totally adorable) package’. We were also impressed with its easy setup, customisable display, and excellent video call capabilities.

Save up to 30%: Samsung Galaxy Watch Active and Samsung Galaxy Watch

The Samsung Galaxy Active and the Samsung Galaxy Watch and some of the best smartwatches available for Android users. The Samsung Galaxy Watch Active (1st generation) is currently on sale for the historically low price of £139, which is £60 off. We were big fans of the 2nd generation Active with its thoughtful design, excellent fitness tracking capabilities, and long battery life. The original Active is still an excellent buy and shares many of the great features of the newer model and the only noteworthy omissions are the LTE and ECG functions found in the Active 2.

Save 33%: JBL GO2 Portable Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker

Take your favourite music anywhere with this small, yet mighty, waterproof Bluetooth speaker. The diminutive JBL GO2 has a 4.7-star rating and over 12,000 reviews on Amazon. Buyers were particularly taken with its portability, surprisingly robust sound quality and rugged build quality. The JBL GO2 is currently available for the historically low price of £19.99, which is £10 off the original price.

