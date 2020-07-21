FOUR more people have contracted the coronavirus in Gwent, Public Health Wales (PHW) reports.
After seeing no new cases for a week, there are now two new cases in Blaenau Gwent.
There is one new case in Torfaen, which had also not seen a Covid-19 case for a week.
The other new positive diagnosis is in Newport.
But there are no new deaths from Covid-19 in the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board area.
It now means there has not been a confirmed coronavirus death in Gwent for ten days in a row.
And across Wales, there has not been a reported death for two consecutive days.
It is the eighth day that there has not been a Covid-19 related death in Wales this month.
There are 22 new cases of the coronavirus - from 5, 313 tests.
