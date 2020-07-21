THE incident involving four coronavirus cases associated with a food processing plant in Ebbw Vale is "relatively contained", according to health minister Vaughan Gething.

The cases are linked to the Zorba Delicacies Limited site at the town's Rassau industrial estate, where testing of the firm's almost 500 staff has been going on today.

Mr Gething said food processing plants present additional challenges in terms of controlling coronavirus, with cold surfaces and areas a factor.

The Ebbw Vale situation has not been declared an outbreak, but it comes just weeks after two big outbreaks at food processing plants in north Wales - in Anglesey and Wrexham - and a smaller incident at a similar site in Merthyr Tydfil.

"What we have found is that there are particular risks to food processing," he said.

"It's indoors and is usually cold.

"Cold metal surfaces have a different risk for coronavirus.

"Most of the employers have been responsible and responsive," he said, adding that the "broader challenges" involve issues such as shared housing and transport among employees.

"The incident in Blaenau Gwent is relatively contained," he said.

Public Health Wales confirmed yesterday that four laboratory-confirmed cases are associated with the Zorba Delicacies site - which produces dips, including houmous, sandwich fillings and soups - but has stressed that the cause is still being investigated.

Contacts of the four confirmed coronavirus cases have been contacted through the Test, Trace, Protect system.

“Investigations are ongoing as to the possible cause of the incident, and no firm conclusions can be reached at this early stage. No outbreak has been declared," said Dr Rhianwen Stiff, consultant in communicable disease control for Public Health Wales.

She said Aneurin Bevan University Health Board, in collaboration with the Gwent Regional Test, Trace, Protect team, is carrying out "widespread, rapid testing" with the company's "full co-operation".