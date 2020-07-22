WE ASKED you where you think fixed speed cameras should be placed.

And you responded in your droves – with more 300 submissions.

Here are 20 roads across Gwent that you said should have speed cameras.

Western Avenue, Newport

Chris Marillion said: “I live on Western Avenue - we desperately need speed cameras or at least some signs with what the speed should be on them.”

A467 at Pantside turning

Nicole Strickland-Grant said: “Cars speed ridiculously and school children have to cross.”

Varteg Road, Blaenavon

Lucy Lee said: “It’s supposed to be a 30mph, most cars do at least 50mph, and that's on a good day, a bad day I'd say they hit 70mph.”

Chepstow Road, Newport

Jodie Humphries said: “Between the One Stop shop and as far as the Man of Gwent. So many accidents and fatalities over the past two years.”

Somerton Road, Newport

Amy Yvonne wrote: “They zoom past my house all hours of the day and night doing 70mph +. It shakes the house, absolutely ridiculous.”

Station Road, Griffithstown

Amanda Phillips said: “There is a nursery and a school on this road with absolutely no traffic calming measures in place.”

Ringwood Avenue, Newport

Jacquelaine Morgan: “The speed they come up and down the road, it’s a wonder someone hasn’t been seriously injured or killed.”

Glasllwch Crescent, Newport

Tammy Was-Moran said: “People come flying off the slip road at high speeds.”

Oakdale to Penmaen Road, Blackwood

Sarah Hadigate wrote: “Drivers think they are Sterling Moss along that road.”

Southern Distributor, Newport

Lesley Hart said: “Especially the straight runs, people treat it like a racing track and the zooming of the engines is ridiculous.”

Magor Road, from the brewery to Llanmartin

Sue Smyth wrote: “After myself and my son nearly having a head on with people doing way over the limit on our side, it is an accident waiting to happen.”

The Highway, New Inn

Maria Hopkins wrote: “Will make the money needed to install after a week of use.”

Caerphilly Road, Rhiwderin

Nichola Ann said: “The road is wide, people see the 50mph sign and speed up way before it.

“Also coming out of the 50, they don’t slow down.

“We cross the road to get to school and there is no zebra crossing.”

Chapel Street, Cwmbran

Remraf Tak said: “Speed humps all along but they just fly over them.”

Thornhill Road, Upper Cwmbran

Rachel Felvus wrote: “The side more towards the Queen Inn. My parents live on that road and it’s dreadful trying to visit as trying to get kids out of the car when other cars come up and around the corner ridiculously fast.”

Blenheim Road, Cwmbran

Beryl Farr said it was like a “race track”.

Llantarnam Road, Cwmbran

Karen Edwards said: “Speed limit was reduced from 40mph to 3mph and it made it no difference.

“You risk your life trying to cross.”

Queens Hill Crescent, Newport

Gabi Clare wrote: “People fly down, so dangerous.”

Usk Road, New Inn

Cyril Davies wrote: “From the top of Jockey to the Turnpike and vice versa.

“Straight road, therefore a race track.

“Put up speed cameras.

“The revenue they would generate would comfortably pay for road improvements.”

Cromwell Road, Newport

Denise Jones wrote: “An accident waiting to happen.”