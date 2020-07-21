ALMOST 8,500 more streetlights will be turned off in Caerphilly county borough between now and the end of 2020, despite the council receiving almost 200 complaints about the last switch-off.

The council has already switched off 14,200 lights - a measure intended to help protect the environment - and further 8,495 will follow by the end of the year.

A Freedom of Information (FOI) request submitted by Plaid Cymru found that as of the end of February this year, the council had received 197 complaints from individuals over streetlights being switched off between midnight and 5am.

More than 3,200 people also signed a petition opposing the turn-off.

The areas that will be affected by the next wave of streetlight switch-offs are Tir-y-berth, Pengam, Bargoed (Gilfach), Aberbargoed, Fochriw, Deri, New Tredegar, Abertysswg, Twyncarno and Pontlottyn.

Cllr Colin Mann, leader of the Plaid Cymru group on Caerphilly council, said he continues to receive complains, particularly from older and more vulnerable people who feel less secure in their homes.

“Obviously, as the nights draw in that anxiety will be heightened," he said.

"There are also people walking to work in complete darkness early in the morning.

“To have almost 200 individuals complain to the council about the turn-off is also significant.

"Few people normally go to the extent of officially complaining on issues of concern to them. Clearly there is a lot of anger which is not subsiding.

“Plaid Cymru believes there should be a thorough review of the impact of this policy.

"I accept money is tight in all local authorities and we supported investment to switch to LED lights which are much cheaper on energy.

"Street lighting is one of those essentials that people who pay for council services rely on. Some of the money saved on LED’s could be used to lessen the effect of this decision.”

The deputy leader of the council, Cllr Sean Morgan, said: “The decision to implement part-night lighting was made as a result of our environmental commitment, and the requirement to make significant financial and carbon savings.

"The decision was also supported by the council’s cross-party environment and regeneration scrutiny committee.

“Furthermore, Cllr Mann gave his full support to our Climate Emergency Declaration, where the council made a commitment to becoming carbon neutral by 2030, of which a reduction in carbon through street lighting is a part.”

“This policy, which has minimal negative impacts, reduces annual carbon emissions by almost 3,000 tonnes, will save the tax payers of the borough over £1 million per year, has won praise from environmental groups, and supports the Well Being of Future Generations Act.

“I should also emphasise that this is not unique to Caerphilly county borough - all neighbouring authorities have undertaken a similar reduction in their street lighting operating hours.”