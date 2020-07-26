With the property market finally reopening after lockdown and the stamp duty tax easing until next March, prospective homeowners can finally start thinking about purchasing their new house.
Properties in the city average at £179,075 which is below the national average of £231,855.
These are currently Zoopla’s cheapest homes to buy in Newport right now:
Price: £69,000
One bed flat - Conway Road, Newport NP19
This property is described as being presented and is located along Conway Road, just off Chepstow Road, close to local amenities and bus service with Junction 25 of the M4 motorway nearby.
The property comprises of one bedroom, one bathroom and one reception room with a kitchen.
Price: £70,000
One bed flat for sale - Collingwood Crescent, Newport NP19
The key features of this first floor one bedroom flat include:
Ready to move in
- One bathroom
- One reception
- Double glazed
- Popular location
- 89 years remaining on lease
- No onward chain
Price: £75,000
Two bed flat - Cathedral Court, Newport, NP20
This top floor two bedroom apartment is in close proximity to the city centre.
The property comprises of a living room, kitchen, two bedrooms, family bathroom and Garage.
Price:£80,000
Four bed terrace - 89 Chepstow Road, Newport, NP19
This four bed family home is available by public auction on July 29.
Price: £80,000
Two bed terrace - Upper Power Street, Newport NP20
This two bed terrace is described as having 'plenty of potential' for renovation and could turn a good profit if work was completed.
Key features of this property include:
- Two double bedrooms
- Living room
- Dining room
- Kitchen
- Downstairs family bathroom
- Large garden
