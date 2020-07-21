A MAN from Pontypool has been reported as missing.
Neil Williams, 41, from Varteg, was reported missing earlier today (Tuesday).
Gwent Police have issued an appeal and said officers were growing increasingly concerned for his welfare.
Mr Williams is a white man of 5'9" height (1.75 metres) and slim build.
He has short, strawberry blonde hair.
Anyone with any information about Mr Williams' whereabouts should call Gwent Police on 101, quoting log 207 of 21/07/20.
Officers have urged Mr Williams to himself get in contact with the force to confirm he is safe and well.