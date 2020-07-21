HEALTH minister Vaughan Gething said he is "deeply disappointed" that £500 payments to be made to social care staff will be taxed.

The money is being paid to care staff by the Welsh Government - the award was announced in April - but the UK Government has confirmed in recent days that it will be subject to tax.

"I'm deeply disappointed that the UK government intends to take the money out of our carers," said Mr Gething, at the Welsh Government's now weekly coronavirus media briefing.

"I don't think we should give up on the Treasury, they could still make sure our carers get every single penny in the pockets of carers.

"It would be a very poor day for the Treasury if they chose not to do that."

READ MORE:

Also at the briefing, Mr Gething expressed his concern about a potential rise in deaths from diseases such as cancer as a result of people being apprehensive about visiting hospitals during lockdown.

"We are undoubtedly concerned," he said.

"I indicated within a month or two of going into lockdown that there was a drop-off in people coming in for the care they needed.

"We need to get back to something more normal as I am concerned we will see people presenting later.

"We may see avoidable mortality take place with things like cancer."