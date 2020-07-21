A CONSULTING firm hase donated Kindles to Caerphilly county borough council to support residents who are isolated.

Amey Consulting, whose Welsh base is in Cardiff, have provided 40 Kindles to the council to help with digital inclusion of vulnerable groups.

They will be used by families in the Caerphilly Parent Network to allow the digitally excluded to read books online with their children.

There will also be support to teach families digital skills and to access the range of free library services provided by the council.

Caerphilly county borough council deputy leader councillor Sean Morgan said: “We’re very grateful to Amey for the generous donation of Kindles.

"These will provide an invaluable resource for many of our digitally excluded families. Reading together is important in developing bonds, but also helps the whole family gain new skills and knowledge.

“We recognise that this is a particularly difficult time for many families and although community buildings remain closed, the council and its partners continue to provide support to those who need it.”

Amey Consulting’s country director Wales, Caroline Lewis, said: “Following the COVID-19 pandemic, we reached out to our local clients and respective communities to ask what support was needed given that Amey has a wide range of resources.

"Marcus Lloyd, head of infrastructure and Tina McMahon, community regeneration manager, who are leading the efforts for Caerphilly council post storm Dennis and the COVID-19 pandemic responded and we listened to the devastating effects from recent events.

"It was clear to everyone what resources were needed and where to focus.

“We understand the effects that isolation is having on people’s wellbeing and mental health and we were really pleased to offer a digital solution whereby a free connection and access to online services is provided to support vulnerable and digitally excluded residents.

"We are thrilled to donate 40 Kindles to Caerphilly CBC.”

The donation follows Amey’s parent company Ferrovial's setting up of an initiative to help causes with the aim of a £150,000 donation to the Trussell Trust.

The Blackwood and District Foodbank received a £17,000 donation from the Ferrovial Juntos COVID-19 fund.