MORE than £50 million of extra funding will be provided to universities and colleges in Wales to help them respond to the economic impact of coronavirus.

The Welsh Government funding package is intended to support students and Wales’ major education institutions.

Some £27m will be provided to higher education institutions, with £23m going to support students in further education colleges and sixth forms.

The £27m for universities will be provided through a Higher Education Investment and Recovery Fund for Wales, to maintain teaching and research in the 2020/21 academic year.

The Recovery Fund will be set up to support universities to maintain jobs in teaching, research and student services, invest in projects to support the wider economic recovery, and support students suffering from financial hardship.

Although the latest UCAS figures on university applications showed an increase in applications to Welsh universities from 18-year-olds, the coronavirus may lead to some students deferring their applications until next year.

A number of universities in Wales also have concerns over a potential decline in international students and a fall in revenues from student accommodation, as well as a potential fall in research investment from private and charitable sources.

More than £15m will be provided for learners beginning their A-level or vocational course at a further education college or sixth form, to increase teaching support following their time away from their education setting earlier this year, and to help with their transition to post-16 learning.

The funding will be provided for all full time learners aged 16-19.

Up to £5m will be provided to support vocational learners to return to college to help them achieve their licence-to-practice qualifications, without needing to re-sit the full year.

An extra £3.2m will be used to provide digital equipment such as laptops for further education students.

An additional £466,000 will be provided to support students undertaking Independent Living Skills programmes, to enable them to complete their transition from college into employment and independence.

And £100,000 will be provided to support regional mental health and wellbeing projects and professional development in Local Authority Community Learning.

“Our colleges and universities are stewards of place. Each one across the nation, and working together, will be important in our recovery as they work with schools, business, international partners and public services," said education minister Kirsty Williams.

“So we are supporting these major institutions in Welsh life, so that they can support students of all ages, and keep playing their part in our recovery.

“We will not have a full picture of the pandemic’s impact on universities until next term, but this funding will provide a vital support to our institutions in their preparations for the autumn.

“Our support for 16-19 age students aims to ensure students beginning courses in September are not disadvantaged by the disruption they faced earlier this year, and is part of our wider measures to ensure we have a skilled workforce that will drive forward the economic recovery from the coronavirus."