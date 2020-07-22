A PUB in Newport will not be using the government’s Eat Out to Help Out scheme as the “taxpayer” will eventually have to pay it back “someway”.

But Tony Cole, who owns the Lyceum Tavern in Malpas Road with wife Joanne Cole, has said the pub will also donate 10 per cent of all food bills to the NHS when they re-open fully in August.

As part of the Eat Out to Help Out initiative, people are given a discount of up to 50 per cent when eating or drinking soft drinks at participating restaurants or other food establishments.

The scheme begins from August 3 and lasts until August 31, and is valid all day on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

But Mr Cole would prefer to see the money spent elsewhere.

“The doctors and nurses went through a lot and they haven’t been rewarded for it," he said.

“The government have given us enough, with grants and support, as far as I am concerned.”

It is why 10 per cent of customers’ food bills at the Lyceum Tavern - which will celebrate its 25th year under the husband and wife partnership in October - will be donated to NHS Wales come August.

“It is to thank them for the superb job they did under horrible circumstances to help those stricken with the coronavirus.”

However, Mr Cole said he does not want other businesses to “feel guilty” if they use the scheme.

“It is our own decision, but that doesn’t mean other businesses shouldn’t use it, we just did what we thought was right for us.”

