A NEWPORT woman and "local celebrity" who has worked at a primary school in the city for 40 years, has decided that now is the time to retire.

Christine Arnold, 72, worked until recently on reception at St Julian's Primary School.

It was a role she had occupied since 1993, having begun work as a midday supervisor 13 years previously.

Mrs Arnold originally attended St Julian's Primary herself - back in 1953. She was one of the school's very first pupils.

Since returning to the school in a professional capacity, she said that she had "thoroughly enjoyed" her time there.

"I’d always done office work and just started as a favour," she said.

"I moved into the school office in '93 and have been there ever since."

Things have changed a fair bit since Mrs Arnold began work at the school, with both of her children and her five grandchildren attending.

"There have been a few different heads in that time," she said.

Mrs Arnold's last day at the school was Monday, July 20. However, like many up and down the country, she has been working from home recently.

"It’s not the same," she said.

"I loved seeing the children and staff. It’s where my friends were.

"I’m sure my grandchildren will find me something to do."

However, if it had not been for the coronavirus pandemic and subsequent lockdown, Mrs Arnold said she may have not decided to call it a day.

"I said to myself "I think it is time now"," she said, explaining that being away from her colleagues and the children as she called it a day may have been a blessing in disguise.

"It’s been easier being at home as I think I would have been in floods of tears," she said.

"I will be going back and seeing everybody to say goodbye properly once things are back to normal.

"It’s going to be strange for a while. I’ll miss them, all the children and the parents."

She explained that, being the first point of contact for many, she was going to miss the interaction with the pupils.

"I was at the front desk, everyone came to see me first," she said.

"If someone was upset, they would come to see me and I’d say “let’s have a little cwtch” and they’d be ok."

Mrs Arnold's hard work during her 40-year stint at St Julian's Primary has certainly not gone unnoticed.

Some of the children presented her with the very bell she used to ring to signal the start of school every day.

Luke Mansfield, the latest headteacher to have worked alongside Mrs Arnold paid tribute to her impact on the school.

“There are very few people who complete this many years of service in any employment but her forty years of service shows just how much Mrs Arnold cares about the school and the community," he said.

“She is somewhat of a celebrity in the local area; everyone seems to know her.

"We posted a photograph of her on our social media accounts with a short retirement message and comments have flooded in with messages of well-wishes from the whole community.

“She has seen an enormous amount of change at the school over many years, seeing children, staff and even headteachers come and go. She has also had to get used to lots of new technology. "She started with just a pen, notepad, telephone and calculator, but now uses spreadsheets, online payment systems and databases to manage the school dinner money.

“Mrs Arnold will be extremely missed by pupils, parents and staff alike. It will certainly take some getting used to, not having her around.”