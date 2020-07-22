A CWMBRAN church has been forced to close its gates for the first time in 100 years after being targeted by a series of anti-social behaviour incidents.

During the past few months, the church has had windows broken, its noticeboard smashed, and issues with dog mess in the grounds.

Last weekend, the church took the decision to lock the gates to the grounds - however, even that did not prevent further vandalism.

A group of vandals jumped the gates, smoked class A drugs, dumped a bag of rubbish which had been taken from someone’s garden, and left human excrement on the steps to the church.

“The problems here at the church have concerned and upset me,” said church warden Paul Austin.

“After 100 years we have had to close the gates. Despite that, we had youths jump over the fence and goods were taken from the garden, there was drug paraphernalia there and one of them had defecated on the steps.

“It’s deplorable and disgusting.

“I don’t understand why they did it. I don’t know what the answer is. I thought with the coronavirus, we would all pull together as a community.

“It’s been ongoing for months now. We have had windows broken, noticeboards smashed, and the groundsman who gave up his time for free to look after the grounds had to stop because there was such a big issue with dog mess.

“We’ve had to close the gates. We don’t want that; we want the community to be able to use our facilities. The church is about socialising and community.

"It’s a problem, as it means for those who use the church, it’s basically now by appointment only.

“It is sad that after 100 years, we have had to shut the gates. I don’t think we’ll be opening them again soon. It comes to a point where you have to say enough is enough.”

Mr Austin said they believe the incident took place after 4pm on Friday (July 17) and before midday last Sunday (July 19).

He said he hopes more can be done to engage young people in the community to prevent things like this happening in the future.

“I feel sorry for the youths. It’s no excuse, but there is nothing to do for them now,” he said.

“I think they need to be listened to so we can hear what they think they need from society. If you respect them, they will respect you.

“If you bring councillors, youth workers, the police and some of the lads who are doing this sort of thing together, we can try and work out what we can all do to help them and stop this happening in the future.”