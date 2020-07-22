A SINGER from Torfaen put on a show to help raise money for her friend’s life-changing operation.

Bethany Jones, 17, wanted to raise money for her friend, Erin Morgan, 16, who has scoliosis - a sideways curvature of the spine – and needs to raise funds for surgery in Germany.

Miss Jones live streamed her performance at a street party over Facebook, encouraging people to donate to help Miss Morgan.

“Erin is a good friend of mine from Welsh Factor, which I have been in for two years now,” said Miss Jones.

“I really wanted to help raise money for her as there is a lot of stress on her and her family to raise the money for her operation.

“We had already arranged to go up to perform for my mum’s friends’ birthday for a street party, so I decided to live stream it to and do a fundraiser for Erin.

“It was fun. I was performing for about three and a half hours. There was a mixture of songs, hopefully there was something for everyone.

“We managed to raise £155 for Erin, which was fantastic. Hopefully we can go on now and raise even more.

“I’m hoping to make this more of a regular thing so we can help more charities and raise as much money as possible.”

Before lockdown, Miss Jones worked on the pubs and clubs circuit every weekend, but has had to go digital to perform during the pandemic.

“I felt with the live streams at home, not only has it brought a lot of joy to me to sing, but also seeing how happy people are to just listen to music,” she said.

“I think it brings so much positivity, especially in times like these.

“It’s been absolutely amazing.”

If you would like to find out more, or donate, search for ‘Bethany Jones’ on Facebook.