PLANS to convert the upper floors of a former Tesco supermarket in Pontypool into a gym have been approved by Torfaen council.
The gym will be operated by High Street Fitness. On its Facebook page the company says it is “run by the community for the community”.
Only the first and second floors of the George Street site will be used as a gym.
A new disabled access lift will be installed, toilets, showers and changing rooms will be refurbished, and the canteen upgraded.
The planning application states: “The gym is planning to be eco-friendly and plastic-free as possible, avoiding to the use of single-use plastic at all costs.
“We will, however, provide multiple recycling bins throughout the gym and make the necessary contact with Torfaen rubbish and waste department.”
The council received no objections from the community council, local councillors, or residents.
No on-site parking was necessary for this application because the site is located in the town centre. Users of the gym could access the site via public transport or using the nearby town centre car parking areas.