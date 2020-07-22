A RANGE Rover was seized in Caldicot last night.
The vehicle - which was stopped by police - had no valid insurance.
It is believed the driver was then issued with six points and a £300 fine.
The Monmouthshire branch of Gwent Police tweeted: "PC Sharman & PC JONES seized this vehicle for driving around Caldicot with no insurance.
#Caldicot #6Points #£300Fine #BRelief [sic]."
(The white Range Rover was seized.)
It came after Monmouthshire Officers were also able to recover a "stolen" vehicle within an hour of the original call yesterday evening.
Two males have been detained after "making off from officers".
A third person has also been "identified" and will be "dealt with accordingly".
The stolen vehicle was recovered in Abergavenny.
(Police were able to recover the vehicle.)
The Monmouthshire branch of Gwent Police tweeted: "Stolen vehicle recovered in Abergavenny within an hour of the original call. Two males detained after making off from officers and a third identified who will be dealt with accordingly #PCFord #PCEvans [sic]"
