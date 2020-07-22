A RANGE Rover was seized in Caldicot last night.

The vehicle - which was stopped by police - had no valid insurance.

It is believed the driver was then issued with six points and a £300 fine.

The Monmouthshire branch of Gwent Police tweeted: "PC Sharman & PC JONES seized this vehicle for driving around Caldicot with no insurance.

#Caldicot #6Points #£300Fine #BRelief [sic]."

It came after Monmouthshire Officers were also able to recover a "stolen" vehicle within an hour of the original call yesterday evening.

Two males have been detained after "making off from officers".

A third person has also been "identified" and will be "dealt with accordingly".

The stolen vehicle was recovered in Abergavenny.

The Monmouthshire branch of Gwent Police tweeted: "Stolen vehicle recovered in Abergavenny within an hour of the original call. Two males detained after making off from officers and a third identified who will be dealt with accordingly #PCFord #PCEvans [sic]"