THESE six criminals were recently handed prison sentences for a range of offences, from drug dealing and dangerous driving to robbery and unlawful wounding

We look at their crimes and punishment.

Martin Bough

Three strikes drug dealer Martin Bough was caught with heroin that had a potential street value of £10,000 after police raided his elderly mother’s home.

The 57-year-old, of Church Road, Newport, was living with his mum following his recent release from prison for trafficking narcotics.

At Cardiff Crown Court, Judge David Wynn Morgan jailed him for five years and seven months after Bough admitted possessing heroin with intent to supply.

Ieuan Ward

A driver who sent an innocent man flying through the air “like a ragdoll” after mowing him down in his car was jailed for nearly seven years.

In a mistaken identity revenge attack Ieuan Ward left father Aled Williams fighting for his life in intensive care and with life-changing injuries after he deliberately ran him over in his Volkswagen Golf.

Horrified witnesses thought the 25-year-old had killed his victim who was sent hurtling nearly 14 metres after he hit him outside Blaina Constitutional Club.

Robin Benger

Serial shoplifter Robin Benger was jailed after he went on a crime binge in Newport.

The 38-year-old, of Chepstow Road, admitted a string of thefts in the city.

He was jailed for 32 weeks at Newport Magistrates’ Court.

John Lee

A dangerous learner driver was only halted in his tracks by a police stinger after a 90mph chase through Blaenau Gwent.

John Lee, 19, drove on the wrong side of the road with his lights off and raced through a red light.

He tried to escape the police because he was wanted on recall to custody, Cardiff Crown Court heard.

Lee, of Retreta Road, Sodbury, Bristol, was sent to a young offender institution for 14 months and he was banned from driving for 19 months.

Ieuan Pugh

Ieuan Robert Pugh was jailed following a robbery at a Gwent supermarket when he was confronted by a brave security guard.

The 31-year-old carried out the raid at the Asda store in Brynmawr on December 7, 2019.

The defendant was jailed for 20 months by Michael Fitton QC after pleading guilty to robbery.

Stefan Morgan

An armed man wearing tights over his head smashed his way into his victim’s home and hit him over the head with a metal bar after stealing his safe.

Stefan Morgan, 25, of Station Road, Abertysswg, Caerphilly, was jailed for eight years for the terrifying aggravated burglary.

Leah Pollard, prosecuting, said the defendant and householder Jordan Crewe knew each other and the former had ‘joked’ he would one day come for his safe.