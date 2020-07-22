AN organic wine merchant have launched a search for an 'official wine taster' to carry out the important task of testing a range of drinks.

So if sitting back and sipping wine in the sunshine might be your idea of perfection - then this job opportunity could be right up your street.

Vintage Roots - the UK's leading organic wine merchant - are in need of someone to help the company test some of the best organic wines.

One lucky individual will be selected to spend the rest of their summer both tasting and reviewing a selection of organic wine.

Best of all, you’ll also get paid £250 for your time.

How can I apply?

To be in with the chance, candidates will need to post a picture on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram of them enjoying their favourite glass of wine, either with friends or at home after a busy day.

You will need to tag @VintageRootsLtd on Facebook and Twitter, and @VintageRootsWines on Instagram, using the hashtags #summerwinetaster and #comewinewithme.

You must also ensure to follow all accounts to be in with the chance of winning this dream job.

The winner will then be sent the Rose Summer Six and Six Bottle Wild Thing Red and White Case, and asked to review the bottles for Vintage Roots.

When is the application deadline?

If this sounds up your street, you will need to apply by August 31, 2020. The winner will be announced on September 4, 2020.

Entries are only open to UK residents aged 18 or over, and you will be paid £250 at the end of summer (September 30, 2020).

For more information or to read the full list of terms and conditions, visit the Vintage Roots website.