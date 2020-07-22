STAFF at an Abertillery pet shop were left shocked after a man dumped a bag containing what he claimed was a dead cat in store, only then find a live snake inside.

The shopkeeper at Pawfection Pet Shop, on Somerset Street, opened the bag and found an orange and brown corn snake left inside a cat food container and wrapped in a towel.

The snake was taken in by RSPCA Cymru, who have since launched an appeal for information to find the man who dumped the snake at the shop on Wednesday July 15.

READ MORE:

A report to the RSPCA claims the man had entered the pet shop the previous day with his daughter, inquiring about buying a pet bird. Anyone who may know the individual has been urged to contact the RSPCA.

Fiona Thomas, RSPCA animal collection officer, said: "It beggars belief that someone would walk into a pet shop and dump a helpless live snake like this.

"Bizarrely, we understand the man pretended the bag contained a dead cat, and quickly left the shop. Inside was the corn snake inside a cat food packet and wrapped in a towel.

The snake was dumped at Pawfection Pet Shop in Abertillery in this bag. Picture: RSPCA Cymru

"Fortunately, the snake soon came into our care and was then transferred to specialist facilities.

“Exotic pets are a big commitment and their needs are just the same as they would be in the wild. People should only take one on if they have thoroughly researched the needs of the particular species and what is required in the care of the animal, and only consider keeping one if they can ensure they are fully able to provide for these needs.

"We are eager to speak to the individual alleged to have dumped this snake - and anyone with information can contact our inspectorate appeal line on 0300 123 8018."